LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit that provides healthy food to hundreds of families every week had to find a new place to go when its rent was doubled.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), which Taylor Ryan started in 2019 to give back to underserved communities in west Louisville, had its $3,500 per month rent increased to $8,000. She was given five days notice.
"It was a shock but also comical," Ryan said. "It's so funny, like, I cannot pay this."
West Louisville residents are disproportionately affected by a lack of access to fresh and healthy food options, Ryan recently wrote in a Change.org petition.
"With 1 in 3 West End residents living in a food desert, families are forced to rely on convenience stores and fast-food restaurants that offer unhealthy and processed food options," she said.
Yejide Travis, a benefactor of CTCT's services who's turned into a volunteer, is the kind of change Ryan wishes to see. After coming to CTCT in need, she now turns around and offers that help to others.
"Change Today, Change Tomorrow changed my life in a very positive way," she said. "When I was hungry, they fed me. The name of the organization really does fit the service they provide to the community."
Facing eviction and unsure where to turn, Ryan and her team didn't let the challenge stand in the way of feeding west Louisville. Through the struggle, they kept doing what they love.
"Overcoming adversity is something I dealt with growing up, and our community really came together to help us," Ryan said. "It just felt like family helping family in a rough situation."
Catholic Charities of Louisville offered Ryan space to continue feeding people, and the University of Louisville's Health and Innovations Hub stepped in, providing two office suites rent-free for a year.
"It was a sweet relief," she said. "It was a moment of tears."
CTCT now serves at two locations:
- 2500 West Broadway Suite 3
- 12-2 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- 22nd and Date Street
- 12-2 p.m. Thursdays
If you'd like to donate to help CTCT with its mission, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.