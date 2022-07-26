LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost two-and-a-half years after leaving to focus more on her family, a familiar face rejoined the WDRB News family this week.
Lindsay Allen will soon make her return to your TV. She left the news business in February 2020 when she and her husband welcomed their second child, a daughter. She swore she'd come back when the time was right, and that time is now.
Lindsay has always been a favorite in the newsroom and around Louisville since she arrived in 2009. Starting as a morning reporter, she quickly became a veteran, trusted journalist and anchored WDRB News at 6, 10 and 11.
Things won't be quite the same as before, though. Lindsay still wants to spend a lot of time with her family, so she'll begin part-time, reporting on weekends and sporadically on weeknights.
"I am so excited to report and just be out with people in the community and share your stories," she said Tuesday. "I missed you. I've missed our viewers, truly."
We couldn't be more excited to have her back!
