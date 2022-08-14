LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64.
Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
On Sunday, a vigil was held for the Sullivan University graduate at Cherokee Park. Loved ones spoke about Land, saying the pharmacist was a wonderful person and sharing their favorite memories.
"You took a wonderful person," Ivan Land Jr., Ira's oldest brother, said. "And you didn't even have the dignity to give us the closure of understanding who did this."
Based on "items collected from the scene," Ellis said investigators believe the vehicle that hit Land is a 2003-06 Chevrolet Silverado truck or Tahoe SUV that was traveling eastbound on I-64 at the time of the hit-and-run, but the color of the suspected vehicle is unknown.
Land's family is still searching for closure.
"Ira was an amazing person and we deserve to have closure on what happened," Isaiah Land, Ira's younger brother, said.
LMPD is asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash Saturday afternoon to reach out to investigators with information. Information can be submitted anonymously by calling the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
- LMPD asking for help finding vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run on I-64
- Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.