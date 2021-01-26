LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many important court hearings are being postponed or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes adoption hearings.
Because of the limitations that come with the pandemic, some families are finding other ways to finalize their adoptions, even though they can't stand before a judge.
"I actually remember where I was when I got the call from the cabinet, telling me that I was approved," said Emilee White, who recently adopted two sons. "I received my first one July 18 ... four months later, I got his baby brother. So, I had two children in my home."
After starting the Foster to Adopt process in 2018, the thought of waiting even longer was not an option White wanted to hear but feared.
"All I wanted at that point was for them to share my last name," she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed courts and postponed in-person hearings, White grew concerned.
"It was hard to look forward to when the end was ever going to come," she said. "I just wanted to continue to have a future with my two children and not have something hanging over my head."
But the wait ended in December, when White was able to finalize their adoptions.
"To have that part of the journey done and to be able to move on with your lives, it's a huge weight lifted off of your shoulders," she said.
It wasn't in person, but White legally became the mother of her two sons via Zoom, in the courtroom of Judge Derwin Webb.
"I was looking forward to having pictures with the judge. He was a wonderful judge. That was probably the one court date I was really looking forward to," White said. "But it happened, and it was wonderful."
"We are going to make accommodations, whether we have to get in here at 8:00 in the morning or stay as late as 6:00 or 7:00 in the evening," said Webb, a Jefferson County Family Court judge.
Webb has presided over at least a dozen virtual adoptions since the pandemic hit, and said he shares something with each family.
"At the very end, I give them the virtual gavel, and I say 'I am going hold this for you and I'm going to say, this adoption is final,' and I hit it to make it final," he said. "And I say this, 'This child was yours long before I made it final. I am just happy to be able to officially do it today, even though you were probably mom or dad long before this officially took place.'"
Before the pandemic, Webb spent a lot of time visiting schools and speaking to students, so he's a strong advocate for children and families, but he can also empathize with some of the families appearing before him.
"I have sat in those same seats, I have been a part of a temporary custody issue, I have been a part of permanent custody issues, I have adopted a child, so everything that a parent could be experiencing on the other end of that table I've sat in those same seats. So, (I) could understand why someone would want to get this done as soon as possible," he said. "So, I am very sensitive to their needs."
It is a journey and a process that White said proves even a pandemic is no match for a family's love and support.
"We have over 30 people in the waiting room, wanting to watch the adoption," she said.
