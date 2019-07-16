RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- It became clear Tuesday night that in just 23 years, Savannah Spurlock left a mark on many lives.
Some of them were family, some were friends and others didn't know her at all. But all of them were at her visitation to say their goodbyes to Spurlock.
Keisha Mercedes Kellogg, a middle school classmate of Spurlock's, is selling bumper stickers to raise money for four children Spurlock leaves behind.
"There's nothing you're going to forget about her," Kellogg said. "She was amazing. She could light up a room. She was very bubbly, outgoing, funny."
Spurlock went missing in early January after leaving a Lexington bar with three men, one of whom, David Sparks, was arrested last week after a tip led investigators to find Spurlock's remains in the ground at a rural home in Garrard County.
"It's just not anything that I want to accept that she's gone," said Novel Davis, who bowled with Spurlock. "Because she's a fine person."
Up until the day her body was found, friends, family members and officers had been searching for the missing mother.
"You've got a 23-year-old woman that has four kids. You know, this is tough for anybody," said Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of the Richmond Police Department. "I can't imagine what the family's going through."
Richardson thought it was important to be at the visitation and promised his agency will support the investigation in whatever ways it can.
There are still many unknowns about how she died and who's responsible. Sparks was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, not murder.
