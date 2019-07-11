LANCASTER, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody following the discovery of a body outside a Garrard County home. Police were investigating the disappearance of Savannah Spurlock.
24-year-old David Sparks was booked into the Madison County jail early Thursday morning. He is charged with Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.
KSP Trooper Robert Purdy says investigators found the body just before midnight on Tuesday. KSP could not say exactly where outside the home the body was found.
Due to decomposition, KSP was unable to identify the body.
The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
KSP says no one is in custody, but investigators are questioning several people.
Trooper Purdy says KSP received a credible phone call tip Wednesday that led investigators to the Garrard County home.
Spurlock, 23, was last seen on surveillance video leaving The Other Bar in Lexington on Jan. 4 with three men. She FaceTimed her mom when she got in their car.
"She said 'I'm fine. Everything's fine. I promise I will be home later this morning. I promise, mom. I'll be home,'" Ellen recalled.
The FBI said its Evidence Response Team was on scene with KSP and the Richmond Police Department.
Moments ago, a line of investigators entered the property wearing forensic coveralls (full-body white suits). The lights are now on inside the house. The backyard is also illuminated with work lights. @WDRBNews— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 11, 2019
Troopers and other officers waited for hours for a search warrant to search a home on the property and possibly a big field behind it. The home belongs to a family member of one of the suspects in the case, Trooper Robert Purdy said.
Here’s another view of officers documenting the scene. Again, they haven’t said what the tip was related to the Spurlock case or what they’ve found (if anything at all). They have said they hope tonight brings closure. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Cqb6fJYSMM— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 11, 2019
Cecil Spurlock, 54, said his daughter was going through a difficult phase and "making horrible decisions" around the time of her disappearance in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. But, he said he felt she was going to snap back to the responsible daughter and mother that many people say she was.
"That's my girl," he said. "Outgoing, kind and loving."
Volunteers have looked for Spurlock in rural areas, including woods and lakes over the past six months.
Savannah gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
