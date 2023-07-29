LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration of life was held on Saturday for a woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest earlier this month.
Lynnden Bray was reported missing July 13 after her dogs and car were found at Jefferson Memorial Forest but she wasn't. She was later found dead. More than a dozen people gathered to remember the 24-year-old on Saturday.
Her mother, Kandy Bray, is still grieving at the loss of her daughter.
"It's just minute by minute," Kandy said. "She always smiled at me, she always took the time to say hi, to smile and she didn't learn from me that was just her that was who she was."
On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Bernheim Forest to remember Lynnden Bray.
"She was beautiful, she was kind, she had a lot to offer the world, she would have made this world a better place," said Beverly Jacobs, a family friend.
Kandy Bray has been in close contact with Louisville Metro Police about the investigation into her daughter's death.
"I want justice for my daughter," said Kandy.
A coroner's report said Lynnden Bray died from a "ligature hanging," and though her boyfriend hasn't been charged in her death, Kandy Bray said it was a rocky relationship.
Bray's boyfriend, Timothy Winterholler, 37, was arrested a few days after her death and charged with arson but he hasn't been charged in connection with her death. Police said Winterholler admitted to setting a fire inside her car, damaging the driver's seat.
Kandy believes someone killed her daughter.
"Someone took her life and I want that person held accountable," Kandy said.
As minutes, hours and days pass, family and friends say they aren't giving up.
"Justice for my daughter is definitely what I am focusing on right now," Kandy said.
Family friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with Lynnden's funeral arrangements. To donate, click here.
