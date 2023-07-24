LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested after a woman was found dead at Jefferson Memorial Forest will remain in jail.
Lynnden Bray was reported missing July 13 after her dogs and car were found at Jefferson Memorial Forest, and. She was later found dead. Bray's boyfriend, Timothy Winterholler, 37, was arrested a few days after her death and charged with arson. But he hasn't been charged in connection with her death. Police said Winterholler admitted to setting a fire inside her car, damaging the driver's seat.
During a preliminary hearing, Judge Tanisha Hickerson found there was probable cause to charge him with arson in the second degree. Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jacob Gray testified after reviewing an interview with Winterholler.
Winterholler's public defender, Catherine Howard, argued he should be charged with criminal mischief, but the judge sided with the commonwealth's attorney.
"My client isn't charged with homicide and murder of his girlfriend," Howard said. "He's here on arson, to keep him on a high bond any other time would be criminal mischief.
His bond was decreased from $50,000 to $25,000 full cash.
