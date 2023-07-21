LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is left with more questions than answers after a hiker was found dead at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
Lynnden Bray was reported missing July 13 after her dogs and car were found at Jefferson Memorial Forest but she wasn't. She was later found dead.
"Let everyone know Lynnden and who she was, how much she was loved, how bright she was, how creative she was," Kandy Bray said Thursday of her daughter.
Holding mementos from her daughter, Bray said she loved to draw. Looking at sketch after sketch, she said her daughter also loved to hike, the outdoors and life.
Kandy Bray has been in close contact with Louisville Metro Police about the investigation into her daughter's death. A coroner's report said Lynnden Bray died from a "ligature hanging," and though her boyfriend hasn't been charged in her death, Kandy Bray said it was a rocky relationship.
"They told me it didn't add up. Those were their exact words," she said. "She was not found in the typical way that you would assume someone who hung themselves was found. It was different. It's not like it was obviously it was a suicide and I'm in denial. That was not the case at all. Even if it was that extreme and that was the case, never would she have taken those dogs with her. Never ever."
Lynnden Bray's boyfriend, Timothy Winterholler, 37, was arrested a few days after her death and charged with arson. But he hasn't been charged in connection with her death. Police said Winterholler admitted to setting a fire inside her car, damaging the driver's seat. Kandy Bray said it's the same car her daughter and Winterholler drove together into the forest earlier this month.
"There is no way it would have happened in the sequence of events that he said," Kandy Bray said. "The only timeline I know is there is surveillance (video) of her entering the park in the passenger seat with — they never said his name — Tim (Winterholler) driving and two dogs in the back seat. Other than that, what was told to the police in the timeline was his words. And they are false."
Winterholler was arrested in 2021 for assault and domestic violence against Lynnden Bray. But that charge was amended to harassment, and Winterholler served 90 days in jail.
"We were arguing and he got physical with me, blacking my eye. Not the first time," Lynnden Bray wrote in a domestic violence order in 2020. "I'm afraid for my life."
"There are just other circumstances," Kandy Bray said. "I know his violent past."
Police aren't releasing many details about Lynnden Bray's death, only saying it's still an open investigation and nothing has been ruled out.
While she waits for answers, Kandy Bray is taking care of her daughter's dog Nala, who she said she's thankful to have.
"It's a small part of her that I still get to take care of and love and hug and feel and feed," she said.
Kandy Bray hopes Winterholler's dog, Plex, who she has visited with at Louisville Metro Animal Services, will be adopted soon and have a forever home.
In the meantime, Kandy Bray waits to hear more about her daughter's case from police.
"They are following leads. It's a process," she said. "It takes time, and I understand that."
The family is planning a celebration of life for Lynnden at Bernheim Forest on Saturday, July 29. It will be open to the public, but the exact details are still being worked out.
"You always know you have a great support system but you hope you hopefully will never find out just how great the support system is," Kandy Bray said. "And I unfortunately have."
She added that she appreciates everyone who has reached out to her about her daughter, telling them how they met her and what she meant to them.
Family friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with Lynnden's funeral arrangements. To donate, click here.
