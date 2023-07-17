LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of the hiker found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest last week appeared in court Saturday on an arson charge.
Timothy Winterholler, 37, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with arson, hours after his girlfriend's body was found.
According to court documents, Winterholler told police his girlfriend -- 24-year-old Lynnden Bray -- went missing around 10 p.m. on July 13. Investigators said Winterholler admitted to setting a fire inside a car while police were searching for Bray.
The vehicle with fire damage to the front seat was found in Jefferson Memorial Forest, where Winterholler said Bray disappeared. Police determined the fire was intentionally set to damage or destroy it.
Bray was last seen Thursday evening walking her dogs near the Paul Yost trailhead off Holsclaw Hill Road in Fairdale. Searchers found her body in the woods Friday afternoon.
During Saturday's court appearance, Winterholler pleaded not guilty to one count of arson. He remains jailed in Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.
Again, Winterholler has not been charged in connection with Bray's death.
Related Stories:
- Boyfriend of woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest arrested for arson
- Woman missing from Jefferson Memorial Forest was found dead, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.