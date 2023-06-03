LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families had somewhere to go on Saturday morning as the fifth-annual Family Fun Fest and Kid-Owned Business Expo was hosted at CityPlace Expo Center in La Grange.
Children and their families learned about various programming offered this summer in La Grange and Oldham County. Children service providers were set up, and there was inflatables, gem mining and miniature ponies.
There was also water games, food trucks and a child-owned business expo where kids could show off their inventions in a format similar to popular reality TV show "Shark Tank."
"We address all the tough topics when it comes to parenting," said Jean Schumm, CEO of Operation Parent. "Everything from mental health to technology to drugs and alcohol and provide really up to date resources for parents so they know this stuff is out and can catch early warning signs and just keep their family safe and healthy."
The top two selected businesses won a cash prize to help their business grown. The event benefitted Operation Parent.
