LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man killed at a Shively Animal Clinic over the weekend released at statement to WDRB late Tuesday night.
Police said 21-year-old Trent Taylor Jr. was shot Sunday night. Trent and Jennifer Taylor, his parents, released the following statement:
"We would first like to thank the community for their support and continued prayers for our family from the tragic loss of our beloved son T.J.
He was a pure and humble human being, and a perfect gentleman. He not only showed this character in everyday life but in every minute that he worked at Shively animal Clinic, caring for the patients, their owners, or his coworkers.
Losing T.J. to such a senseless act has devastated our family and our Shively Animal Clinic family. His death has not only forever changed our lives, but also countless others whether they knew him personally or not.
Our son died protecting his coworkers, mother and brother (who are also employees) from an aggressive client who was assaulting staff.
We would like to thank our Shively Animal Clinic family for their immense support of our family, their employees, their clients and the fur babies. We know this was traumatic for every person that was there on Sunday.
We are asking for justice for our brave child.
Trent and Jennifer Taylor."
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Taylor family with funeral expenses and other costs. More than $15,000 has been donated.
The Shively Police Department is investigating the argument Sunday night that ended with Taylor being shot. Police said there is potential for a self-defense claim.
At this time, no one has been arrested.
According to a statement released by the Shively Police Department Wednesday afternoon, the clinic was "extremely busy" Sunday when the shooting took place, and police have more than 20 witnesses to interview.
Police went on to appeal to the public's patience as they continue to conduct their investigation of the incident.
"There is currently no additional information to release regarding this investigation," the statement read. "This is a tragic situation. We recognize the community's desire for additional details concerning this investigation, but it is critical to preserve the integrity of the case. Once the investigation is complete, we will consul with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office."
Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call 502-930-2SPD.
