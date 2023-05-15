LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department said the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at an animal hospital in Shively on Sunday night could have been an act of self-defense.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said that investigators believe there was an altercation at the Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital on Dixie Highway Sunday night that ended with a man being shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
The coroner's office released his identity Monday as 21-year-old Trent Taylor.
No one has been arrested.
In an email update late Monday afternoon, Brown said the investigation is in its very early stages, but "the factors surrounding this event indicate the potential for a self-defense claim. Due to this, there will be no arrests at this time. This is not to be construed as a final decision. Once the investigation is complete, the Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office will be consulted regarding any potential prosecution."
Brown also noted that there have been untrue posts circulating on social media "accusing an individual named 'Jayme Bond' as being the person who killed the victim. This has resulted in Ms. Bond receiving threats to her life. The Shively Police Department can confirm that Ms. Bond is in no way involved in this incident."
Brown reiterated that everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The clinic was open for business Monday, and several customers were seen coming in and out of the building. When asked for an interview or statement, the clinic told WDRB News it had "no comment."
A neighbor who lives by the clinic and takes their pets there said hearing about this shooting made them "sad" and "angry" because "that seems to be a more popular thing nowadays that people resort to gun violence."
The neighbor said this type of violence was especially difficult to hear about on a holiday.
"That's what really got me," said the neighbor. "I got really upset because I heard a son lost his life and his mom is going to have to spend Mother's Day upset every year."
