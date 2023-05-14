LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a shooting at an animal hospital in Shively on Sunday evening, according to police.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police believe there was a fight at Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital on Dixie Highway. That fight escalated to a shooting, according to police.
A man in his 20s was found shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Brown said all parties have been accounted for in the shooting.
