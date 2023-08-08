LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Clarksville, Indiana, man killed by a state trooper after a traffic stop in 2020 has reached a settlement.
Malcolm Williams' family filed a federal lawsuit in 2021 against Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley.
In 2020, Williams, 27, was shot six times by Boley after a traffic stop on April 29. Williams was a passenger in the car that was pulled over before 1 a.m. on Middle Road by Loma Vista Court for not having working taillights.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull at the time, Boley became suspicious of Williams when he gave his brother's name instead of his own.
During a pat-down, Boley found a magazine on Williams, but Williams said he didn't have a gun. Police said when Williams got back into the car, he grabbed a gun from the glove box and started shooting.
Boley shot Williams, who died on the way to the hospital.
Mull later found in July 2020 Boley's actions were justified and won't face any charges.
Williams' family disputes the police account of what happened.
Details of the settlement have not been made public. A civil trial was scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 7.
