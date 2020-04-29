LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have identified a man shot and killed by police early Wednesday morning.
The man has been identified as 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams of Clarksville, Indiana.
In a release, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls says Williams was a passenger in a car pulled over by a state trooper about 1 a.m. for a not having taillights near the intersection of Middle Road and Loma Vista Court in Jeffersonville.
During the stop, the trooper called for an ambulance for the woman driving the car for an undisclosed medical situation.
The trooper continued talking with Williams who had allegedly given a false name, During the exchange, investigators believe Williams brandished a handgun and fired. The trooper returned fire and struck Williams, who was taken to University Hospital in Louisville, where he was later pronounced dead.
No officers were injured during the shooting. The name and condition of the woman have not been released.
No charges have been filed. Indiana State Police detectives from the Versailles district are investigating the shooting. The Jeffersonville Police Department also had units at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.