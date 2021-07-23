WARNING: This story contains disturbing information that may unsettle some readers.
LORETTO, Ky. (WDRB) – Two years after the dismembered body of a LaRue County woman was discovered in a freezer, her family says a lot of questions still need answers.
Brittany Wilson’s body was found July 22, 2019.
To mark the two-year anniversary of her sister's death, Courtney Litsey visited Wilson’s grave Friday.
“Hi, Sissy,” Litsey said as she laid down flowers and wiped away tears.
Her body was found in a trailer that had been set on fire by her then boyfriend who was found dead inside. Another woman’s body was found dead in a car on the 300-acre New Haven property.
Litsey said her sister had been missing for weeks.
“It was later on that evening when the coroner called me and gave me details about being dismembered,” said Litsey.
Parts of Wilson’s body were found in a freezer in the burned home. Her torso was never found.
Litsey believes her sister may have been eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
“My sister was not dismembered, she was tortured — we don’t know for how long,” said Litsey.
Over the last two years, Wilson’s family has searched twice for her remains.
While authorities believe this to be a double murder-suicide, Litsey says there are people who know what happened and why.
“That is one of the things we’re still digging into right now is who else was involved - we need that information for sure,” said Litsey. “Until I have all of my sister I don’t think I can heal yet.”
Litsey says a private investigator is working the case for more details on the murder and the family will plan another search for Wilson’s remains within the next few months.
