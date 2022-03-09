LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An insurance company representing Jefferson County Public Schools has agreed to pay the family of a girl who was dragged by a bus in 2015 nearly $5 million, according to a settlement agreement obtained by WDRB News.
Travelers Indemnity Company agreed in an Oct. 19 settlement to pay the family of Ally Rednour, who was 7 years old when a JCPS bus dragged her about 1,000 feet after the exit door shut on her backpack as she tried to de-board the vehicle, $4.8 million in a series of lump-sum and periodic payments through 2088.
More than $2.7 million of that will be paid immediately to the girl’s family and their attorneys, according to the settlement. Another $793,792 will go to MetLife Assignment Company to finance a trust fund through March 20, 2038, and $1.3 million will be paid to BHG Structured Settlements to continue funding the trust from April 1, 2038, until March 20, 2088, the settlement says.
The two sides reached a settlement in the family’s lawsuit just before their case went to a jury in July.
Bo Bolus, the family’s attorney, has previously said Rednour, a special needs child, suffered “disfiguring” scarring and nerve damage from the incident. He said he expected a jury verdict worth up to $20 million before reaching the settlement.
This story will be updated.
