LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of the 6-year-old girl shot in the back after a road rage incident in Louisville, said she may never walk again.
A GoFundMe page states Onyx was in a car with her father and two siblings, when the shooting happened Monday night during a violent road rage incident that started on Interstate 65 and went on for five miles.
Onyx had just celebrated her 6th birthday days before.
The post said the girl was in the car with her father and two siblings, when the car was hit by gunfire.
Louisville Metro Police have said the incident began shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, when people in a vehicle got into a road rage situation with a group of three motorcyclists.
The incident spanned an eight-mile stretch of I-65 north from the Outer Loop to Woodbine Street. All throughout that eight-mile stretch, Lacefield said at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons.
Police said the vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times.
That's when the 6-year-old girl was hit. Police said she was taken to the Norton Children's Hospital for surgery.
"Onyx does not deserve this. She should not be 'glued down' to the hospital bed as she describes it. She should be 'flipping and flopping' like the energetic 6 year old that she is," said the post on GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe page said Onyx's mother is a registered nurse who can no longer work, because she now has to provide around-the-clock care for for her daughter.
The fundraiser has a goal of raising $5,000 to help the family with expenses. As of Friday morning, nearly $1,300 has been raised. Click here to learn more.
