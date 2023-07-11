LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said 6-year-old girl who was shot in the back during an apparent road rage incident Monday night was in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Steve Lacefield, commander of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad, was tight-lipped Tuesday about the ongoing investigation, but said what he has learned "really bothers me, as it should bother all of us."
Police have said the incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when people in a vehicle got into a road rage situation with a group of three motorcyclists.
Lacefield revealed Tuesday that that incident spanned an eight-mile stretch of I-65 north from the Outer Loop to Woodbine Street. All throughout that eight-mile stretch, Lacefield said at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons.
Police said the vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times.
That's when the 6-year-old girl was hit. According to Lacefield, that girl, the daughter of the driver of the vehicle, was shot in the back. He said she was taken to the Norton Children's Hospital for surgery.
He said he did not know how permanent her physical injuries would be.
Lacefield said police believe they've spoken with all parties involved. He declined to say whether anyone has been charged at this point, but did say that the Commonwealth Attorney's Office had been notified, and police expect a resolution to this investigation very soon.
"As a city, we need to grieve for this child and her family," Lacefield said, but he added that the public should also "be angry" that there are people in the community who think this type of violent behavior is okay.
He said officers were working around-the-clock to bring a resolution to the case, adding that some officers had not stopped working since the incident occurred Monday night.
What was frustrating, according to Lacefield, was the lack of witnesses who have come forward, despite LMPD's commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice.
"We need every resident of Louisville to share that commitment with us," he said.
Anyone who was on the road at the time and may have witnessed either incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
Related story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.