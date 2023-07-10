LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot during a "violent road rage incident" in south Louisville Monday night.
LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance said police were called to Norton Children's Hospital around 8:22 p.m. on a report that a child was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the child was shot during a road rage incident that started in the area of Interstate 65 North and the Outer Loop.
Vance said "people in a vehicle" got into an "altercation" with a group of three motorcyclists on I-65 North in which shots were fired. The vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another altercation happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times. Vance said a 6-year-old girl inside the vehicle was also hit.
The driver of the vehicle got back onto the highway and took the child to Norton Children's Hospital, where she is undergoing surgery, Vance said.
"This evening, the Louisville community experienced an act of inexcusable violence, hostility, and a blatant disregard for human life during a road rage incident," she said.
Vance said all those involved had been detained and were being questioned. At this time, police believe all of the gunshots were fired from the motorcycles.
"This incident was a senseless act of violence which has a devastating impact on a young child and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable," said Vance.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.
"At the end of the day, there was a road rage incident here that involved a young child getting shot. This is just absolutely ridiculous and it's gotta stop. I mean this is completely senseless. I'm so glad more people were not hurt or involved," Vance said.
Anyone who was on the road at the time and may have witnessed either incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
