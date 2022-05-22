LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville man shot and killed by a deputy U.S. Marshal is demanding answers.
Omari Cryer, 25, was killed Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the Chickasaw neighborhood in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police issued a statement Saturday saying U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. LMPD said while the arrest warrant was being served, an altercation with the suspect started.
LMPD said a deputy U.S. Marshal shot the suspect. LMPD confirmed on Friday afternoon its Public Integrity Unit has been asked to investigate a shooting that took place by a deputy U.S. Marshal.
On Sunday night, some of Cryer's family and supporters gathered at Jefferson Square Park.
They said investigators haven't been giving Cryer's mother any details.
"We want to know what happened to Omari Cryer, we want to know," Ansong McGhee, Cryer's cousin, said. "This ain't right. They're killing our kids and we're sick of it. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. We're out here saying another name. Another name. Another Black man is dead."
Cryer had several children, according to his family.
The family plans to continue to demonstrate on Monday.
Related Stories:
- Coroner identifies Louisville man shot and killed by deputy US Marshal Friday
- US Marshals, LMPD investigate 'officer involved shooting' in west Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.