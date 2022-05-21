LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man shot and killed Friday morning in west Louisville by a deputy U.S. Marshal.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Omari Cryer died of gunshot wounds just after 8:30 a.m. The coroner notes that Cryer died in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue, but the report notes that the shooting may have started a block away.
The incident began sometime around 8 a.m. on Sutcliffe Avenue, between 36th and 37th streets, near west Broadway in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Authorities have provided little information about the shooting. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming that its Public Integrity Unit has been asked to investigate a shooting that took place by a deputy U.S. Marshal.
Yellow crime scene tape was visible Friday blocking off a large perimeter around what had become an emotional scene.
Several people identifying themselves as family members of someone presumably involved in the incident were weeping at the scene. They said their loved one was shot and killed at that location.
