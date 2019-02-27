LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a man shot to death at a Louisville Olive Garden over the weekend are speaking out, saying there's more to the story than what people are hearing.
In a Wednesday morning news conference, family members of 25-year-old Jose Munoz say it was a hate crime because of the language the suspect used before the shooting.
"One of the children bumped the gentleman," said Donna Munoz, Jose Munoz's sister-in-law. "They apologized to him. He gave them a dirty look. Shortly after, one of the children bumped him again. And he starts with some racial slurs: 'Go back where you came from!' and some other things."
On Saturday night, Jose Munoz was shot and killed during a confrontation inside the Olive Garden restaurant on the Outer Loop.
DeVone Briggs was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
But Munoz's family members believe this was a hate crime and say the suspect used a number of racial slurs.
"That scares me even more," said Jessica Kennon, a family friend. "I don't want violence in my community and I definitely don't want hate crimes in my community."
Currently, the case has not been called a hate crime. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will have the final say on that issue.
Family members say there was a memorial service for Munoz on Monday and Wednesday started the process of taking his body back to Mexico.
Meanwhile, Briggs is being held on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.