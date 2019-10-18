LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of missing Louisville woman Andrea Knabel posted a new reward in the case on Friday, more than two months after the mother of two disappeared.
The reward was raised on Friday to $5,000. It was previously set at $1,000.
"Hopefully that brings the type of lead we need," said Knabel's father, Mike.
Knabel, 37, was reported missing in August. She disappeared after a family argument, while walking to her sister's house near the Camp Taylor neighborhood.
Mike Knabel said he spends five nights a week driving around town and looking for his daughter.
"LMPD thinks she could be out of town, or she could be deceased," he said. "The longer it goes, they say that's the more likely scenario. But it doesn't mean she's not here in town, and we've got to pursue everything we can."
People have called police recently with reported sightings of Knabel in Clarksville and elsewhere in Southern Indiana. But still, no sign of her.
"There have been so many sightings here, and all over the place, really," said Knabel's sister, Erin. "I try not to get my hopes up too much because it gets really upsetting when it's not her."
Erin Knabel said she tries to stay busy by posting flyers, and spreading awareness about the case.
"After the recent rain, flyers are starting to come down, so if anyone can help volunteer their time to put those back up, that would help a lot," she said.
Flyers can be found on the "Finding Andrea" Facebook page.
"There's nothing she can do to make me stop loving her or stop caring," Erin Knabel said of her missing sister. "I'll always keep looking until she's back."
Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD or private investigators at (502) 618-9337.
