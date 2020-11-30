LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Austin Fitzpatrick had just returned to Louisville from a weekend camping trip when the last thing he and his parents thought would happen did.
The 26-year-old was heading back into his apartment in Old Louisville when he was confronted and murdered.
His car was stolen, and that is the only motivation, to this point, his grieving parents can find.
"I immediately knew this was going to be the most horrific news I was ever going to hear, "said Eva Helms, Fitzpatrick's mother. "Oh my gosh. He's dead."
To date, Louisville Metro Police hasn't made any arrests in the case, prompting his parents to speak publicly for the first time.
"The police don't have all the answers. We need people in the community to step up," said Leo Fitzpatrick, Austin's father. "We're wanting people to be aware this is happening everywhere in the city."
Austin Fitzpatrick had just recently graduated from the University of Louisville and planned to pursue a career in graphic design. Just a week after he was carjacked and murdered, Black Lives Matter activist Travis Nagdy was also carjacked and murdered. It happened only about 1 mile away from where Fitzpatrick was killed.
"This is going to happen again," Helms said. "If we don't find them, then they got away with it, and they will do it again."
So far in 2020, Louisville has seen a rash of car jackings. Over the summer, numbers were well over 400% of what they had been in 2019.
Fitzpatrick's parents are hopeful for justice in their son's case, but they also urge awareness.
"Hug your kids. Tell them that you love them," Helms said. "If they're not in town, call them. Because would we have ever thought we would not have tomorrow with Austin? Never."
Anyone with information about Fitzpatrick's murder is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
