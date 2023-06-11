LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mentally ill Louisville man accused of killing his own mother is still in custody as of Sunday evening, according to his family.
Gavin Perkins is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Ruth Perkins, 69, in 2018. He was initially charged with murder, but the charge was dismissed in 2021 after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered to a mental hospital.
Earlier this year, a judge ordered Perkins to be involuntarily hospitalized for 60 days. But that order was set to expire Saturday, meaning he could be released from Central State Hospital this weekend.
His family believes he's dangerous and is fighting to keep him in custody.
"He's no longer my brother," Chad Perkins said. "He's my mom's killer."
Chad Perkins and his sister have been pleading for something to be done.
"When he came back from the military, he was a completely different person," said Perkins.
"My mom would drive him to the VA in hopes of him going to his appointments. To get the medical treatment that he needed," Kirsten Russell, Perkins' brother said.
Thursday, Commonwealth's Attorney Gerina Whethers filed an emergency petition for a 360-day involuntary hospitalization for Perkins so he would remain in custody once the initial order expires.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to examine the case and a family member told WDRB on Sunday that Gavin Perkins remains in custody.
