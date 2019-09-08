JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The family of a man killed in Jeffersonville's first homicide of 2019 is on the hunt for answers more than two months after his death.
Elite Elliott was 35 years old when he was shot and killed while playing cards at the Greenwood Apartments in Jeffersonville off Spring Street.
On Sunday, dozens of his friends and family gathered at the same spot to remember his life and make a push for answers as to who killed him; so far, no one has been arrested.
I dropped him off out here and about two hours later, I got a call from somebody that said you need to get out here your brother has just been shot," Timothy Carothers, Elliott's older brother, said.
Jeffersonville Police Lt. Issac Parker said the department sought extra help from Indiana State Police troopers due to the size of the crime scene in the public housing complex.
You could see blood stains and an oxygen mask on the cement in front of one apartment and a stained door riddled with holes about 50-yards away. A shell casing was even found in the grass a day after the shooting.
Two others were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital but survived.
"We're not looking for no revenge or nothing like that," Carothers said. "We're just looking for justice to be done and we're looking for closure."
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Jefferonsville Police.
