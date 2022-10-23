LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers.
But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle.
"Truthfully it's been hell. It's been hell," Bryan Lewis' mom, Rhonda Mars said.
For Mars, it was unbearable to lose her son, but her nightmare continues everyday because she doesn't know why.
"I want answers. I want to know who did it and I want him locked up for it," Mars said.
In 2012, the 21-year-old was staying at his mother's house near Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue when someone broke in, shooting him multiple times before also killing his dog Champ, who tried to protect him.
"I never heard nobody knock on the door. Never heard a confrontation. I never heard anything other than the gunshots," Mars said.
Police have said Lewis was likely not the intended target, but the family says that is all they know.
There have been no new arrests or leads in the case, and in the last several years, there has been no communication from police, Mars said.
"LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working diligently to clear cases with arrests to help bring families closure," Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the department, said on Sunday night.
"I know they are overwhelmed and understaffed, but that does not give my family any piece of mind and that does not give my nephew who is laying in the ground over there justice," Lewis' aunt, Pam Lewis, said.
Lewis left behind two children, and his mother now raises his daughter.
The family has scraped together $10,000 as a reward for information. It will take new information to solve the case.
"It's just going to take that one person that knows something, to say something," Pam Lewis said.
Anyone with information — no matter how small — is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
"I'll continue to fight until I'm no longer here," Mars said.
