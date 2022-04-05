LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans filled Slugger Field to cheer on the Louisville Bats for Opening Night despite rain and temperatures in the mid-50s on Tuesday.
The Bats hosted the St. Paul Saints in the first homestand of the year. It's the first time the Bats have celebrated Opening Night and the return of baseball in full force since 2019. The minor league baseball season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while capacity was limited at Slugger Field in 2021 due to virus restrictions.
During the offseason, new amenities were added and renovations were made to Slugger Field.
For Opening Day, there were $1 hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soft drinks, along with $5 craft brews from Against the Grain, Atrium Brewing and Fall City Brewing.
Fans were in line even before the gates opened.
"It's always exciting to go to a baseball game in general but it's even better to go to go to a special game a little bit. It's just fun," said John Board, a seventh grader from Louisville.
The brewery Against the Grain — which is located in the ballpark concourse — brought on more staff to accommodate opening night.
"A lot of the people we haven't worked at this location before so we are excited to see the business that we are going to get and have them make some money and see what having the bats in the stadium is all about again," said executive chef Kyle McCoy.
Tuesday's game is the first of six straight between the Louisville Bats and the St. Paul Saints. The Bats host eight different opponents for a total of 72 home games this season.
The matchups include series against five American League affiliates and three National League affiliates. Louisville is also set to host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) for the first time in Bats history during series from April 19-24 and June 21-26.
