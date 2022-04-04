LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's the Home Opener for the Louisville Bats.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found out what's happening at Louisville Slugger Field Tuesday, April 5th.
The first game of the season against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) kicks off a schedule featuring 72 home games.
The Bats will host eight different opponents during the 2022 season.
The matchups include series against five American League affiliates and three National League affiliates.
Louisville is also set to host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) for the first time in Bats history during series from April 19-24 and June 21-26.
Season Highlights:
Home Opener, Tuesday, April 5
vs. the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)
Sunday, May 29
vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) for Memorial Day Eve
Monday, July 4
vs. St. Paul for Fourth of July
Sunday, Sept. 4
vs. the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) for a Labor Day Eve celebration.
Click here to see the Bats full schedule.
