LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school football fans packed the stands around Kentucky on Friday night as the fall season kicked off.
Central Hardin took on DeSales High School before a packed crowd in Hardin County.
"Football for us is a little bit of normal," Principal Tim Isaacs said. "And when you take COVID and everything else we've been through, I think everyone would take just a little bit of normal."
The football game represented a reunion of sorts for families focused on football.
"You can look around and you can see folks that have been coming to games for years," Laura Boling said. "I'm out here because I love football. I'm out here because I want to support the Bruins. And I'm out here because I'm a football mom."
Roger Smallwood went from driving student athletes to feeding fans. Smallwood has seen two generations pass through the halls of Central Hardin.
"I've had four, five, grandchildren go through the marching band," Smallwood said.
The season opener for Central Hardin also honored the voice of the Bruins. The press box was named for Mike Bell, who announced games for the football team.
"I'm so humbled, and I don't know what to say, I'm really at a loss of words," Bell said. "And yet, I'm excited my granddaughters will see it."
Bell is no longer in the press box, but looks forward to being with his football family every Friday this fall.
