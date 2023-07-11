LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Farm Aid returns to Indiana after more than 20 years.
The all-day music and food festival is scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.
Headliners include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price. Other performers include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.
Farm Aid started as a way to support family farms and showcase regenerative, sustainable farming as a way to address climate change.
"Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges," said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson in a news release. "As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water."
This is the third Farm Aid concert for Indiana. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Indiana is the eighth largest farming state in the nation with nearly 57,000 farms and more than 94,000 farmers in the state that generates $31.2 billion annually, according to the Farm Aid organization. Top crops include corn and soybeans, but Hoosier farmers grow more than 30 major fruits and vegetables each year, including melons, pumpkins and mint.
"We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food," said Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp in a statement.
Farm Aid performances will be mixed with education, advocacy and hands-on activities. Homegrown concessions are planned with a fresh menu sourced from family farmers.
Ticket prices range from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12, at www.farmaid.org/tickets.
