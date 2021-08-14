LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky agriculture program allows low-income seniors to have better access to quality food.
Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides income eligible seniors with $48 checks per season to purchase fresh food.
"Seniors, a lot of times in that low income are struggling to buy fresh food," Sandi Deutsch, owner of Deutsch Farm, said. "Fresh produce is better for them than a lot of things that are like chicken nuggets or something like that."
Anyone 60 or older who meets the income requirements can use those checks at any participating farmers market to buy Kentucky-grown, unprocessed fruits, vegetables, herbs or honey.
With eight participating markets in the Louisville area, Deutsch leads the program hosted at the Westport Road Baptist Farmers Market every Saturday.
Deutsch says her farm and about seven other vendors at the market wanted to join to offer help to people with a program that's in high demand.
"They're excited," Deutsch said. "I started getting calls and it's like 'when are you open?' even though it's on the brochure, and 'where are you located, and how many vendors do you have, and what do they have for sale,' and things like that.'"
Vouchers for the program go through the end of October this year.
To see shopping and application locations around Louisville, click here.
