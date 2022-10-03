LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh.
The road was originally closed in both directions for accident investigation and reconstruction, KSP says.
Around 6:30 p.m., Dixie Highway reopened one lane in each direction.
It's currently unknown how many people died in the crash and how many vehicles were involved.
KSP is investigating the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
