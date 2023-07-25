LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of Ann Gotlib died on Saturday 40 years after his daughter went missing.
Anatoly Gotlib, 84, was a Ukrainian immigrant living in Louisville, when the 12-year-old disappeared. She was reported missing on June 1, 1983 by her mother, Ludmilla. Ann's bike was found on Bardstown Road near what was then the Bashford Manor Mall. Ann was never found and is still considered missing. Her father died never knowing what happened to his daughter.
Louisville Metro Police still has a missing person notice on its website with a picture of Ann and an age-progressed photo from 2020 to show how she might look today. Ann Gotlib remains on the list of missing children on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.
Anatoly Gotlib is survived by his wife, Ludmilla and son, Jacob, who was born a year after Ann went missing. To read more about his life, click here. Memorial donations may be made to The Temple, Hosparus or JFCS.
