LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been more than two years since Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a crash during a traffic stop, and grief, sadness and heartache remain a daily challenge for the family, friends, fellow officers and community members who loved her.
Over the weekend, the Metropolitan Sewer District agreed to pay nearly $14 million to Mengedoht's son in settling a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of the fallen detective against the agency and ex-driver Roger Burdette.
"It gives me a sense of relief that he won't have to worry about money to go to college and stuff like that," said Wayne Ackert, Mengedoht's father.
"... It would be better if he had his mother," he added. "No amount of money will ever bring his mother back."
Police say Burdette was driving the truck on Christmas Eve 2018 when he hit and killed Mengedoht on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. Burdette, who was not injured in the wreck, failed a field sobriety test and told police had taken nonnarcotic prescription drugs. He was charged with murder and DUI and fired by MSD about a month later.
"He simply, in my opinion, wasn't pay attention," said Ron Hillerich, an attorney for the Mengedoht estate who was part of the 14 hours of mediation that led to the settlement. "... Mr. Burdette was grossly negligent in operating that tanker truck on the day of this accident."
The deal is $10 million paid to the Mengedoht's estate and $3.65 million for her son, who was 9 years old at the time of the crash. MSD, which is a quasi-public agency, said the settlement will be paid through insurance.
"The son is the sole beneficiary of all the funds so, hopefully, this will help, in some way, him get on with his life," Hillerich added. "Although, as I've said before, it's the loss that will last forever."
No amount of money, Ackert said, can replace what they've lost, but he hopes the settlement can at least eliminate financial burdens for his daughter's son.
"Who knows, she could have had a college fund for him and stuff like that," he said.
Ackert, who lives in New York, came to visit Mengedoht the week she was killed. He still has a note his daughter left him on Christmas Eve, the day she died.
"She left me a note because she knew I would wake up earlier than her," he said. "... Saying, 'Good morning; could you feed the dog? Here's a towel' and stuff like that."
After more than two years, Ackert is still grieving but said the note, a sketch from a police memorial, a shirt with her car number and messages from the community all help in the healing process.
"They did a really really great job in Louisville when she passed," he said. "She loved her job; she loved her community. ... There was a lot of outpouring during the funeral, which I found very comforting."
Mengedoht was also very close to her mother and stepfather, who live in the Louisville area. They're too emotional to talk on camera right now but plan to release a statement this week.
WDRB News has also heard from attorney Kevin Weis, who was part of the settlement. In a statement, he said, in part: "Unfortunately, no amount of money can replace this loving mother and dedicated police officer who was tragically taken from her son and our community all too soon.
"We continue to ask that Roger Burdette be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he continued. "We further request the community to honor the memory of Ofcr. Deidre Mengedoht, and give her dignity in death, by respecting the privacy of her child and family. We hope the resolution of the civil claims allow for some semblance of closure and healing for all concerned."
Burdette is still facing another civil lawsuit, which was filed by the family that Mengedoht pulled over when the crash happened. His criminal case is scheduled to start in May.
Related Stories:
- Son of fallen LMPD detective to receive nearly $14M in settlement of lawsuit against MSD, former driver
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.