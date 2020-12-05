LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk has died, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet on Saturday.
Beshear tweeted his condolences to Caulk's family. The governor described Caulk as a, "tireless advocate for education and helping our children reach their full potential." Caulk served as superintendent for the district since 2015.
.@BritainyBeshear and I were saddened to learn Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk has passed. Superintendent Caulk was a tireless advocate for education and helping our children reach their full potential. His work greatly benefited students in Fayette County.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 5, 2020
In 2018, Caulk was named the 2019 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association for School Administrators, according to the district's website. Caulk was 48-years-old.
