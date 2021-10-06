LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new leader of the FBI Louisville Field Office.
Jodi Cohen has been named the special agent in charge. She joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and most recently served as chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch (NSB) at FBI Headquarters in Washington.
Cohen was first assigned to the New York Field Office, where she investigated white-collar crime and health care fraud. She also worked violent crime cases on the Safe Streets Task Force.
Cohen holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in physical therapy also from Quinnipiac University. Prior to starting her career with the FBI, she served as a senior physical therapist at a hospital in New York City.
