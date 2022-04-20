LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Food and Drug Administration is is recalling organic zucchini that was sold at Walmart locations in Kentucky and Indiana.
The FDA announced World Variety Produce is recalling a case of organic zucchini over a possible salmonella contamination.
The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the name "Organic Marketside."
There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the zucchini. Anyone who has the vegetable is asked to take it back to the store or toss it out.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.