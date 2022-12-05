LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal deadline for getting a REAL ID has been extended by two years.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that residents of Kentucky and other states will have more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that will allow air travel and entry to military installations.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said the new enforcement date of May 7, 2025, replaces the previous date of May 3, 2023.
"We’ve made great strides in the past two years to increase REAL ID access for Kentuckians who prefer to use a driver’s license or ID card to maintain travel and access benefits,” Beshear said. “The grace period is welcome news, especially for those still recovering from back-to-back natural disasters, who have more time to gather and replace needed documents if they choose to apply for a REAL ID.”
Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement that DHS will use this extra time "to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”
The REAL ID Act is a federal law that sets standards for all U.S. states and territories to issue state credentials like driver's licenses. Once enforcement begins, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant license or federally-compliant form of identification to pass through airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel, enter military bases, or enter federal buildings that require identification.
According to Beshear's office, 17% of Kentuckians with state-issued driving and identification credentials have a REAL ID version, which shows a star icon in the top right corner of the card. In Kentucky, residents have the option to choose between a standard or REAL ID compliant version of their driver’s license, permit or identification card.
All Kentucky regional Driver Licensing Offices are equipped to issue REAL ID versions of licenses or identification. Kentucky resident who already have a REAL ID can renew online or by mail, but first time applicants have to apply in-person with required documents. A list of acceptable documents is available at RealIDKy.com.
