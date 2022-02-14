LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Kentucky health clinics are expanding to add more access to behavioral, mental health and medical services.
When making the announcement on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear called the move "a significant advancement in the delivery of behavioral health care in Kentucky."
The expansion is part of a federal initiative called the "Demonstration Program for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics," according to a news release.
Beshear said the move brings "behavioral and physical health services under one roof and tailor services to the needs of the individual and improve health outcomes."
The facilities are in Louisville, northern Kentucky, central Kentucky and northeast Kentucky.
Seven Counties Services on Linn Station Road in Louisville is the local office providing the expanded services.
The centers had to finish a rigorous certification process to be involved in the program. Only 10 states were selected to participate in the program.
