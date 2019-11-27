LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What appeared to be an ordinary shipment of candles turned out to be a disguise for methamphetamine.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, federal officers found drugs in two separate packages at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
On Nov. 11, a shipment of candles from Mexico was headed to Georgia. Officers used wooden skewers to poke holes in the 13 candles in the box and allegedly found that each one contained a large bag of meth.
On Nov. 7, the agency says officers inspected a package from Mexico headed to North Carolina.
That shipment supposedly contained wooden baskets, but officers found cocaine.
Two people were arrested.
