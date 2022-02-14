LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit that got started in the beginning of the pandemic is now turning their mission into a learning opportunity.
“I really like the work that we do. I really like the fact that we’re getting food out to the streets to the people that need it," said Michaela Donelson.
Michaela Donelson is a third-year culinary student with Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC). She’s also Feed Louisville’s very first intern, who started working with the nonprofit last month.
“I’m still pretty new, but getting into the swing of things," said Donelson.
Feed Louisville co-founder and chef Rhona Kamar has wanted to bring on interns for a while.
“We can create an opportunity for aspiring chefs that they might not get in just a normal kitchen," said Kamar.
As an intern, Donelson occasionally takes on the lead chef role - which involves evaluating what food is available and deciding what to make.
Depending on the day, they’re putting together 250 to 400 meals which are taken directly to people experiencing homelessness.
“For a student chef to be able to come in and have the opportunity to take the lead role is something that is - just will not happen mostly with other internships. They're not going to have that kind of creative license," Kamar said. "So in addition to the creativity, they also get to hone their leadership skills.”
JCTC was more than happy to team up with Feed Louisville to give its students more internship options.
“We don't consider you a successful culinary program graduate if you're not working before you graduate as a full-time chef somewhere," said JCTC Culinary Director Cathy Crowder-Johnson. "I think (Feed Louisville) is a safe environment for any chef to grow and learn."
Crowder-Johnson immediately thought of Donelson as the candidate for this particular opportunity.
“Michaela is a person who is always giving, always a team lead in the kitchen, and I knew this would be the perfect place for her," said Crowder-Johnson.
For Donelson, this internship doesn't just allow her to hone her skills, but has also allowed her to learn more about the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity.
"It's definitely been an eye-opening experience. During (ice) storms we just had, being out there for ten minutes is cold. So, I could only imagine how people feel being stuck out there," Donelson said. “It feels really good because I'm not doing your line cook kind of thing, I'm doings something that actually makes a difference and it makes me feel good.”
Kamar believes that is another aspect that makes their internship program unique from others.
"Every day we are looking at things like, you know, human rights, basic human needs and all of that. We are ultimately we're a mutual aid organization," said Kamar. "So, this is an opportunity for the student to to see what is beyond just the customer."
Donelson, Feed Louisville, and JCTC all hope to see this internship program grow in the future.
“I'm really grateful for Chef Cathy and I'm really grateful for Rhona," Donelson said. "I feel like this is where I need to be.”
"I appreciate Jefferson Community College and Chef Cathy taking a chance on us, you know, and sending students to us," said Kamar. "We haven't been around that long and so for them to say, 'Yeah, we want to do that,' and to show the excitement and the support is really meaningful.... It's just a natural fit for us and I would love to see more students here in the kitchen."
