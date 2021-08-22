LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was rushed to the hospital after being struck by two vehicles Sunday night in Shively.
The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. near 7th Street and Noble Place, according to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen.
The female, whose age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition was not known.
Police believe she was walking in the roadway when the crash occurred. Both vehicles remained at the scene of the crash.
This story may be updated.
