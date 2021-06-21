LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Craig Grammer, lead minister at Fern Creek Christian Church, said he's always asking God what's next. This time, the directive came from the chief of the fire department.
"We were at a chamber of commerce lunch, and the fire chief was talking about this idea of a Safe Haven Baby Box," Grammer said.
The boxes provide a secure and legal place for a mother in crisis to anonymously surrender a newborn child.
"As he pitched that vision, he said they cost about $15,000, and they only had about $2,000 raised," Grammer said.
Church leadership shared the vision with the congregation.
"So we just pitched that vision and gave everybody a couple of weeks to get ready, and we took up an offering last Sunday," Grammer said.
The goal was $15,000, the amount it would take to purchase and install a baby box at the Fern Creek Fire Department.
On Sunday, when the donations were counted, the church had raised more than $54,000.
"When we announced that total, people were shouting and hugging and crying," Grammer said. "You would have thought we won $1 million."
But instead, the church is rounding the donation up to $60,000, enough to purchase four baby boxes.
"To know that there are churches out there that are being the hands and feet of Christ and raising funds to make sure that no baby dies in their community really warms my heart," said Monica Kelsey, who founded Safe Haven Baby Boxes after she was abandoned as a child.
Kelsey said there's a critical need for the boxes in Kentucky.
"I, without a doubt, know that this box will save lives in Kentucky," she said.
Next week, there will be a Safe Haven Baby Box installed at the Okolona Fire Department, but there's still no decision on where the other three baby boxes purchased by Fern Creek Christian Church will be located.
"We are just praying about where strategically is the need is the greatest in the city and how can we bless other beautiful communities around us," Grammer said.
