LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fewer firearms were confiscated at Kentucky airports in 2022.
TSA officers discovered 116 firearms in carry-on luggage, which is down three from 2021. Fifty-three of those firearms were found at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, up two from 2021.
While the slight reduction might not seem significant, many more passengers were screened in 2022. About 6.9 million travelers were screened last year in Kentucky airports, up 22% from the previous year.
The rate of firearm found per passenger in Kentucky was nearly double the national rate, with one firearm found for every 59,497 passengers screened by TSA.
