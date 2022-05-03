LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight broke out Sunday night during an American Airlines flight from Miami to Louisville.
WDRB News obtained video of two women fighting on American Airlines flight 3728.
The public safety department at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was notified around 11:30 p.m. Sunday of the incident. The two women were separated on the flight and were still separated by the time the airport's public safety officers boarded the flight.
A spokesperson for the airport said no charges were immediately filed, but the case was referred to the county attorney's office if they decide to pursue legal action against the women.
Airport officials said they don't know what led to the heated confrontation.
