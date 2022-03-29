FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday and Wednesday are the final days for any controversial bills lawmakers want to pass.
The Senate chamber gaveled in at 1 p.m., and leadership alluded to a late night Tuesday, maybe as long as midnight, as well as Wednesday.
Here's a running outline of updates from Frankfort:
House Bill 8
The Senate version revised the conditions to be met to trigger incremental drops in the state's personal income tax rate, which is now at 5%. The tax rate could drop by a half-percentage point at a time if the formula's targets were achieved. The first rate cut could come as soon as Jan. 1, 2023, said Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chairman Chris McDaniel.
Over time, the bill could fundamentally change Kentucky’s tax code. Legislative leaders left about $1 billion unspent in the budget to cover changes in the tax code. The result was tax legislation aimed at gradually phasing out individual income taxes while extending the state sales tax to more services.
“We do firmly believe in lowering the income tax rate in this state," McDaniel said. "But it has to be done responsibly. And this is a very gradual way to accomplish that safely.”
Opponents decried a lack of debate and time to read the 134-page bill. It heads back to the House for further action before being sent to the Democratic governor.
Some of the other bills WDRB News is watching:
- House Bill 3, a sweeping abortion ban bill
- House Bill 63, a bill related to school resource officers
- House Bill 314, a bill that would allow new Jefferson County cities
- House Bill 606, to legalize sports betting
- House Bill 136, which would legalize medical marijuana
- House Bill 9, which would fund charter schools with a pilot charter mandated in Louisville and northern Kentucky
HB 606 and HB 136 have yet to be heard on the Senate floor. HB 9 also got a last-minute push through a Senate committee Monday, but it still needs a final vote in the Senate.
It's also a budget year. The final version of the Kentucky budget was announced Tuesday morning in a joint conference committee of leadership from both sides. It still needs final approval with a vote in both chambers.
Gov. Andy Beshear's designated veto period begins Thursday. Then, lawmakers will come back for the very last two days, Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14, and can override any vetoes. If lawmakers pass any legislation April 13-14, there is no option to override a veto.
