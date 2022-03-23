FILE - A surgical procedure room is photographed on Oct. 2, 2019, in the new Fairview Heights, Ill., Planned Parenthood facility. A Missouri legislative proposal shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led states aren't likely to stop at banning most abortions within their borders. St. Louis-area Republican and state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman wants to make it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they are performed in other states. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)